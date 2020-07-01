Steve Toth
Mountain Home - Steve (Stefan) Toth began his life journey on May 2, 1927, in Nasice, Croatia (Yugoslavia). His Parents, Karl and Marie (Mihaljevic) Toth, were delighted to show Steve to his older brothers, Karl and Franz and to his grandparents. Little did his parents know that he would be getting two younger brothers soon, Slaavko and Nikalaus. Five boys growing up together could really get into a lot of mischief! Steve, the middle boy, always had plenty of stories to tell his family. There were some bumps along his journey as well as great happiness. World War II broke out and tragically, his two older brothers were killed in battle. At the age of sixteen, Steve was also forced into the Army. His parents lost their home and their business. There was much happiness when Steve located his family and was able to join them. In 1956, Steve and his family immigrated to the United States, sponsored by the Quakers in Iowa. They spent about a year in Iowa. Shortly after, the Toth family moved to Wisconsin knowing that many people of their ethnicity were there. The Toths were hard workers, frugal savers, and quickly bettered themselves. Steve was extremely excited to become an American citizen on August 8, 1973. That is also the day that his son David and his wife, Shay Lyn, chose as their wedding day. After several years of searching, Steve finally found his soul mate, Mary (Bany) Toth . As of the 4th of July, 2020, Steve and Mary would have celebrated their golden jubilee! Imagine Steve's joy when he became David Stephen's dad. David and his dad were extremely bonded together. They made their first Holy Communion together. They fished together. They planned family vacations together. Steve always set a good example for David. He wanted David to have the things and experiences that he did not have growing up during the war. Steve was honored to be the best man when David married his soul mate, Shay (Bell) Lyn. Then along came Shelby, this precious, furry, four legged friend who adored her Opa. She especially enjoyed the treats he gave her under the table. Her treasured treat was half of the bun from McDonald's. The two of them ate together, they slept together, and they talked on the phone together. Whatever Opa did, Shelby did. Steve also wanted to "give back." For nineteen years, Steve was a volunteer at Baxter Regional Medical Center. In fact, he was the very first volunteer for the Diabetes Learning Center. He was a Eucharist Adorer at St. Peter's. He also helped the church when they were cutting down trees. On April 3, 2020, Steve's earthly journey was complete. He reached his final destination of eternal life. He will always be treasured by his earthly family: Mary, David, Shay Lyn, dearest Shelby, his brothers, many nieces, nephews and treasured friends. Truly, Steve was a Gentle Man and a Gentleman. A memorial mass will be held for Steve on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church. Masks will be required, hand sanitizer will be provided. Ushers will assist in social distancing seating. Graveside services will follow at Baxter Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you help someone in need of your prayers, your talents and/or your time. Thank you and God bless.
Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome
.