1/1
Steven James "Jimmy" Partee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven James "Jimmy" Partee

Mountain Home - Mr. Steven James "Jimmy" Partee, 46, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Mountain Home. He was born August 17, 1974 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. He worked with his father at Partee Pipe and Septic Co. for 28 years. He was also a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan who loved hunting, fishing, 4 wheelin', and pee wee baseball.

Jimmy is survived by his parents: Ernest and Jo (Bayless) Partee; daughter Emmalee Partee; 2 sisters: Lauren (Allen) Moore and Staci (David) Berg; uncle Rex (Yung) Bayless, Jr.; 2 aunts: Almedia Partee and Roberta Bayless, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Gene and Maxine Partee, maternal grandparents: Rex and Lois Bayless; uncle Murel Partee; uncle and aunt: Winfred and Gwen Partee, and best friend D.J. Homan.

A memorial graveside service for family and friends will be held at 10:00am on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Conley Cemetery in Mountain Home. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baxter Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved