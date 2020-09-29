Steven James "Jimmy" Partee
Mountain Home - Mr. Steven James "Jimmy" Partee, 46, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Mountain Home. He was born August 17, 1974 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. He worked with his father at Partee Pipe and Septic Co. for 28 years. He was also a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan who loved hunting, fishing, 4 wheelin', and pee wee baseball.
Jimmy is survived by his parents: Ernest and Jo (Bayless) Partee; daughter Emmalee Partee; 2 sisters: Lauren (Allen) Moore and Staci (David) Berg; uncle Rex (Yung) Bayless, Jr.; 2 aunts: Almedia Partee and Roberta Bayless, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Gene and Maxine Partee, maternal grandparents: Rex and Lois Bayless; uncle Murel Partee; uncle and aunt: Winfred and Gwen Partee, and best friend D.J. Homan.
A memorial graveside service for family and friends will be held at 10:00am on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Conley Cemetery in Mountain Home. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com
