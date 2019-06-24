Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
Sue Bolen Jones Obituary
Sue Bolen Jones

Mountain Home - Funeral Services for Sue Bolen Jones of Mountain Home, AR, will be at 11:00 am, Monday, June 24, 2019 at Kirby and Family Funeral Home Chapel. A Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of service.

Sue was born September 13, 1932, to Charles and Ruth Quillen Bolen. She grew up in Huntingdon, TN, and was a proud graduate of Baptist Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, Memphis, TN, where she received her RN degree. In Memphis she met and married Charlie Jones. Together they raised six daughters and faithfully served and ministered to many at Bethel Baptist Church and School. In later years they moved to Mountain Home, AR, where they fully enjoyed their retirement. She was a member of City on a Hill Church in Mountain Home, AR. As her health declined, Sue moved into Good Samaritan Society where she spent her final years.

Sue is survived by her children Susan (Dan) Ritchie of Atoka, TN, Perri (Bill) Pittman of Gassville, AR, Kim Miller of Olive Branch, MS, Tammy Jones of Dyersburg, TN, Julie (David) McKeown of Shakopee, MN, Joy (Denny) Elrod of Melbourne, AR; grandchildren Adam Ritchie, Lauren (Brent) Ruffin, Susi (Jonathan) Vangilder, Dave (Chelsea) Pittman, Ben (Kelly) Pittman, Denise (Zach) Witcher, Brian Miller, Jake Gulledge, Emily (Jeff) Netz, Ellen (Timothy) VanWingerden, Katie (Aaron) Downs, Stephanie McKeown, Joseph (Emily) McKeown, Susanna McKeown, Daniel McKeown, Luke McKeown, Bo Elrod, Sassy Elrod, Jonah Elrod, Logan Elrod; great-grandchildren Drew Vangilder, Whitley Vangilder, Austyn Pittman, Bennett Pittman, Madison Miller, Presley Witcher, Caleb Miller, Cohen Miller, Theodore Netz, Augustine Netz, Sophia VanWingerden; nieces Anne Woods and Cindy Wilson.

She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Perry Jones, grandson Zac Gulledge, parents Charles and Ruth Bolen and brother Tommy (Patricia) Bolen.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on June 24, 2019
