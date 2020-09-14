1/1
Susan Dorothy Myers
Susan Dorothy Myers

Barnes Wisconsin - Susan Dorothy Myers, 82, formerly of Cotter, Flippin and Peel passed to her heavenly home on 9/12/20 in Duluth Minnesota after a long illness. She was surrounded by her family. Susan was born in Freeport, Illinois to Edward and Dorothy Goldsmith. Susan was a devout Catholic and strong in her faith, prayers, and Christian beliefs. She was a hardworking woman her whole life trying to provide for her family. Her favorite place to go was her family's cabin in northern Wisconsin where she made many memories with her children. She will be sorely missed. She is survived by her sons: Robert(Lori) of Prairie Farm, Wi; Duane(Vallarie), Lake Nebagamon, Wi; Thomas(Leah), Mountain Home, Ar; and daughter Jane(Michael)Hill of Largo, Fl; Grandchildren: Jessie, James, Christy, Alexander, Ysabella, Zion and 4 great-grandchildren; sisters Nanci and Gretchen. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert, son Alan Carl; sister Marilynne and brother Michael.

Arrangements are by Bratley Nelson in Hayward Wi. Interment will be at Saint Pius X Cemetery, Solon Springs Wisconsin.




Published in Baxter Bulletin from Sep. 14 to Sep. 19, 2020.
Baxter Bulletin

0 entries
