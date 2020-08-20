1/1
Susan Kohl
1947 - 2020
Susan Kohl

Mountain Home - Susan Kay Kohl, 73, of Mountain Home Arkansas passed away on August 18, 2020. She was born, January 7, 1947, in Madison Wisconsin, attended Monona Grove and LaFollette High School and moved to Mt. Home in 1997.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Ronald Kohl, Daughters Sonja Kohl of Mt. Home, Jessica (David) Fandrich, Granddaughter Brooke Fandrich of Portage Wisconsin.

Susan deeply cared about others in the community and was a volunteer for the Extension Homemakers Club - Patchwork, she was a Judge at the Baxter County Fair and many other local fairs. She was a Member of the Red Hat Babes Club and had many good friends.

She enjoyed making artisan crafts and jewelry and loved playing Bingo at the VFW and American Legion. Susan enjoyed cooking and playing games on the computer. She enjoyed her pets, flowers, and songbirds. She was always lucky in love, lucky in life, and blessed!

The memorial service is private

The family would like to invite you to leave memories on the Roller Funeral Home Guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome

Cards can be sent to:

The Family of Ronald Kohl

708 Baxter Avenue

Mountain Home AR, 72653






Published in Baxter Bulletin on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
