Susan Kohl
Mountain Home - Susan Kay Kohl, 73, of Mountain Home Arkansas passed away on August 18, 2020. She was born, January 7, 1947, in Madison Wisconsin, attended Monona Grove and LaFollette High School and moved to Mt. Home in 1997.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Ronald Kohl, Daughters Sonja Kohl of Mt. Home, Jessica (David) Fandrich, Granddaughter Brooke Fandrich of Portage Wisconsin.
Susan deeply cared about others in the community and was a volunteer for the Extension Homemakers Club - Patchwork, she was a Judge at the Baxter County Fair and many other local fairs. She was a Member of the Red Hat Babes Club and had many good friends.
She enjoyed making artisan crafts and jewelry and loved playing Bingo at the VFW and American Legion. Susan enjoyed cooking and playing games on the computer. She enjoyed her pets, flowers, and songbirds. She was always lucky in love, lucky in life, and blessed!
The memorial service is private
The family would like to invite you to leave memories on the Roller Funeral Home Guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome
Cards can be sent to:
The Family of Ronald Kohl
708 Baxter Avenue
Mountain Home AR, 72653