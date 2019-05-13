Susan Sickels



Mountain Home - Susan M. Sickels, 71, of Mountain Home, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Mrs. Sickels was born November 22, 1947, a native of Hartland, WI, the daughter of Harry and Gayle Lierk.



Susan is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth; sons, Mark and Christopher; siblings, Mary Hughlett and John Lierk; daughter-in-law, Gwen Sickels; two grandchildren, Morgan and Abby and several nieces, nephews and extended family.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 15th at Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center Chapel. Visitation will be from 3-4:30 p.m. with a memorial service at 4:30 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , or mailed to P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.



Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 13 to May 14, 2019