Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
2833 Highway 62 West
Mountain Home, AR 72653
870-425-3353
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
4:30 PM
Mountain Home - Susan M. Sickels, 71, of Mountain Home, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Mrs. Sickels was born November 22, 1947, a native of Hartland, WI, the daughter of Harry and Gayle Lierk.

Susan is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth; sons, Mark and Christopher; siblings, Mary Hughlett and John Lierk; daughter-in-law, Gwen Sickels; two grandchildren, Morgan and Abby and several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 15th at Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center Chapel. Visitation will be from 3-4:30 p.m. with a memorial service at 4:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , or mailed to P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Arrangements are under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center. The obituary and online guestbook are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 13 to May 14, 2019
