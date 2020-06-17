Sylvester Parnell
Mountain Home - Sylvester Parnell, 78, of Mountain Home passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Mountain Home. He was born July 14, 1941 in Norfork to the late Joe and Theola (Casey) Parnell. Sylvester is a former Baxter County Sheriff's deputy and was in law enforcement for 24 years. He loved fishing, hunting and being grandfather "Poppy". Sylvester is preceded in passing by his parents and two brothers.
Sylvester is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joyce (Skidmore) Parnell; a son, Brad (Jamie) Parnell of Mountain Home; a daughter, Tonya (Brian) Garner of Mountain Home; six grandchildren, Jordan, Baylen, Tyler, Keeler, Ashton and Trennedy; five great grandchildren; a brother, Everett (Dean) Parnell of Norfork; a sister, Maxine Langston of Mountain Home and many more family and friends.
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., at the Twin Lakes Baptist Church. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Galatia Cemetery in Norfork with Brother Bill Hughes officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice of North Arkansas, 330 AR-5 #20, Mtn. Home, AR 72653.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.