Sylvia Hunter

Crestview, FL - Sylvia (June) Christine Hunter (nee Rowden) entered eternal peace Sept. 26, 2020 in Crestview, FL at home of daughter Laura) was born June 16, 1926 in old Jenny Lind, Arkansas near Fort Smith. She was the only child of the late Al Rowden and Christine Rowden (nee Krisher) of Mountain Home, Arkansas, though formerly of Arnold, Missouri. She is survived by daughters, Carol Pink (of Leasburg, MO), Sylvia Sittner of Affton, MO, Laura Pink of Crestview, FL and a son, Elliott Pink of Crestview, FL (formerly of House Springs, MO), seven grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, many great-great grandchildren, dear cousins and friends. She never forgot a single birthday of anyone. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Hunter (of 31 years) and one daughter, Doris Brutcher of House Springs, MO, and her parents.



June was a resident of St. Louis from 1929 until 1952 where she attended Clay Elementary school and St. Joseph's Catholic School, then on to Central High School before transferring to Herculaneum High School in Herculaneum, MO. She then married George Pink (her high school sweetheart) and they made their home and raised their five children in Arnold, MO. June eventually moved to Mountain Home, AR to live with her mother, Christine. Later, she met and was married to Ivan Hunter (a great man) in Mountain Home 1985.



June an avid bowler, worked at bowling alleys in Arnold, MO and in Mountain Home. She enjoyed square dancing, playing the piano, was an avid writer and even was in a writing class in her late 80's, loved to cook, sew, old music and movies and could tell you every movie stars or singers name and history, playing games, enjoyed reading novels, was creative and artistic making many projects for her family and friends and a family historian. June was a member of TOPS in Mountain Home and held several offices through the years, a member of the Cotter Cuties Red Hat Society. She is well noted for her correspondence with others. Through the years she always sent cards and letters to numerous family members and friends. The family joke was that she kept the U.S. Post Office and Hallmark in business for many years. She had a keen sense of humor and was playful with family and friends. She mostly displayed a happy spirit and was unique. In 2019, June moved to Florida to live with her daughter, Laura, after living in Mountain Home, AR over forty years.



She was a baptized member of the Christian Church of Mountain Home, AR.



Funeral arrangements for Sylvia incurred by Brackney Funeral Service of Crestview, FL and Kutis Funeral Home of Mehlhville, MO and graveside singers and officiating minister, Dan Curry from Arnold Church of Christ for Saturday, October 3rd, at 11:00am at Immaculate Conception cemetery in Arnold, MO. The family asks that all attending, please respect a private family viewing at graveside 10:00-10:30 and follow Covid safety measures of wearing a mask and distancing.









