|
|
Tammi Benedict
Flippin, Arkansas - Tammie Sue Benedict (Bell), age 56, of Flippin, Arkansas passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at her home in Norfork, Arkansas surrounded by her family.
Tammi worked for many years alongside her father and brother at their family owned business, Heart of the Ozark Builders, Inc. She helped build, paint, and anything else that was needed including lightening the mood with the occasional prank or three!
She is survived by her mother Ruby Bell of Flippin, Arkansas; her brother and sister-in-law Roy and Susanne Bell of Whiteville, Arkansas; one sister Debra Terrill of Flippin, Arkansas.
Tammi is the mother of Brandy Razavi (Kashaan Razavi); Sandra Greer (Calvin Greer), and Candi Anderson.
She has four grandchildren who she loved to the moon and back: O'Shea (18); Jadon (15); Kylie (13); and Kolby (11).
She had numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends who loved her beyond words.
She was preceded in death by her father William Leroy Bell.
Anyone that knew Tammi knew she was happiest doing anything outdoors with her grandbabies, kids, family, and friends; From simply sitting on her porch swing, to camping and being in the middle of the river in her Itty Bitty Bikini and cutoffs.
She will be forever missed by anyone who knew and lover her. She was one of a kind. We love you Mommy.
A memorial service will be 1:00 - 3:00pm, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church in Gassville, Arkansas.
Memorials may be directed to her mother: Ruby Bell, PO Box 704, Flippin, AR 72634
For online condolences go to www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/yellville.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Feb. 25, 2019