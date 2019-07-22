Tammy Harrison



Mountain Home - Tammy Harrison, 54, of Mountain Home passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 in Mountain Home. She was born June 10, 1965 in Mountain Home to Darrell Rose and Barbara Smith. Tammy loved going on shopping trips with her daughters and sister to Springfield, spending time with her grandson and reading. She is preceded in passing by her sister, Debbie Hamilton.



Tammy is survived by two daughters, Kendra Harrison of Mountain Home and Meagen (Kirt) Williams of Mountain Home; her mother, Barbara (Dale) Smith of Flippin; her father, Darrell Rose of Gassville; a brother, Darren (Lisa) of Omaha; grandson, Sawyer Williams of Mountain Home; nieces and nephews, Shaunessy and Austin Hamilton, Brian and Corey Rose and many more family and friends.



A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. with family receiving friends form 6-8 p.m. at the Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Gassville Cemetery with Brother Ronnie Thomas officiating.



The online obituary and guestbook are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from July 22 to July 23, 2019