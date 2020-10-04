Ted Reed
Ojai - Ted Reed (born Talmadge L. Reed), 87, died in his Ojai, CA home of complications from a stroke suffered in February, 2020, with his wife, Debra Schuf?er Reed, holding him. Born in Gassville, AR, Ted has deep roots in Baxter and Marion Counties beginning with parents John Franklin "Frank" Reed and Ledia Keeter Reed. And grandparents John Wesley Reed and Martha Ann Coventon; and, George Pierce "G.P." Keeter and Frances Elizabeth "Bette" Milligan. As the baby and last surviving sibling, he is now swapping old Arkansas, South Gate (CA), Downey (CA) and Niland (CA) stories with oldest brother J.F. Reed (Phyllis), sisters Louise Stanley (Bud) and Maxine Kelly (Jack) and best friend brother Ellwood "Wood" Reed (Louise). He's also playing ball with Wood and all are listening to blue grass and country while laughing and eating because the Reeds loved nothing more than to be together and laugh.Ted's dad died suddenly when Ted was not yet 3. When oldest sister, Louise, and her husband, Bud, left to seek work in California, Ted went with them. Eventually, Ted's mom and all the Reed siblings ended up living in California. Ted graduated from South Gate High in 1951 and joined the service during the Korean War. He had hoped to be a paratrooper but after his high test scores, the Army assigned him to Intelligence as a cryptographer. He discharged in 1954 as a Sergeant. Returning to California after the war, he attended California State University Los Angeles on the GI Bill and was the ?rst member of his family to graduate from college with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. He continued with a full scholarship to Syracuse University for a Master of Public Administration degree from the Maxwell School of Business in Syracuse, NY. During this time he also married (later divorced) Margaret "Peggy" Lewis, and had two surviving children: Gretchen Reed of High Falls, NY and John Reed (Sharon) of Yorba Linda, CA. He especially loved to share his love of music with his kids--jazz, blues, folk, surf, country, classical. And playing the bass. Ted also shared his love of motorcycles with John. And so hated to give up riding his Triumphs. He also hated to stop driving his Ford-150 pickup truck last year. Ted had a 36 year long and successful career with Los Angeles County government achieving top level Administrative positions. His most fun was as the ?rst Deputy Director of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA). And he loved being the County's point man for the 1984 LA Olympics as the Chief Deputy Administrative Of?cer. He ?nished his career as the Director of Beaches and Harbors which included managing Marina del Rey. Regardless of his executive position, he'd walk in the door after work, kiss Debra, take off his 3-piece suit and change into his work jeans or overalls. He loved the land as his forebearers had. Especially his progressive farmer dad. It was in his genes. His soul. That was his happy place where he found solace and rebalancing. He loved returning to Mountain Home, AR, during his childhood to visit his much loved Aunt Allena (Keeter Dryer), Uncle JD and cousins Fran, Rebecca and Connie. When Ted retired in 1992, he and Debra sold their South Pasadena home and bought a home with 500 acres on the outskirts of Mountain Home which Ted loved to work. Returning to Southern California in 1998 to Ojai, a small mountain town in Ventura County, he developed this property and created his trademark magical gardens. He and Debra also bought a vacation home in the seaside Central California town of Cambria, "pines by the sea". Debra and Ted also loved to travel the world. He hated anywhere there were American tourists. Debra called him "Robinson Crusoe"; he'd be off exploring away from crowds after Debra was allowed her half-day tour! Ted was a good, self-made, hard-working, kind man. Humble. Decent. Quiet strength. Honest. Salt of the earth. Easy on the eyes. Avid reader. Twinkle in his eye. Athlete. Mentor. Great hair. Playful. Passionate. Stubborn. A crazy driver. He was complex, yet simple. Debra called him her Marlboro man without the cigarettes. He lived a full life much loved by his family and especially his partner in crime for 37 years, Debra. As much as he loved California, his heart belonged to his Arkansas Ozarks. He will be buried in Gassville next to his dad on October 6, 2020 at 2 pm. A memorial celebration of life will be held next year in his Ojai gardens. Donations in his memory may be made to Direct Relief International, World Central Kitchen, Doctors Without Borders
or Ojai Valley Land Conservancy or a charity of your choice
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. For online condolences please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com
.