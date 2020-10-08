Teresa Caststeel
Yellville - Teresa Elaine Caststeel of Yellville, Arkansas, passed away October 7, 2020, at the age of 58. She was born February 28, 1962, in Pompano Beach, Florida, the daughter of Larry and Janice Vannatter. She graduated from Calico Rock High School in 1980 and was the Calico Rock IRA Rodeo Queen in 1980. She worked at Baxter Lab for 23 years. She was dependable and could always be found working or helping anyone that needed a helping hand. She is a member of the Arkansas Activities Association for over 20 years, officiating, basketball, softball, and volleyball. She was a lifelong member of the Rand Rodeo Family. She loved to waitress at the Cozy Kitchen and Breadeaux Pizza in Yellville because she was able to visit with customers while she worked. There was nothing she loved more than taking her grandchildren with her. Teresa kept up with the local basketball district and regional tournaments. She was a regular in Hot Springs at the Basketball State Finals and loved to sit on the half-court line. In recent years, she met and fell in love with Jerry Dean Hopper and enjoyed their time together. Teresa is survived by her son, Kendall (Rachel) Rand of Mountain Home, AR; daughter, Karissa (Brandon) Burleson of Mountain Home, AR; grandchildren, Hunter Rand, Kyler Rand, Sayle Alman, Dylan Burleson, Katie Blair, Kash Burleson, and Ella Burleson; father, Larry Vannatter of Mountain Home, AR; sister, Susan (Kenneth) Brown of Mountain Home, AR; sister-in-law, Tonya Vannatter of Mountain Home, AR, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She never met a stranger and will be loved and missed by her family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Janice Vannatter, and brother, Robert Wayne Vannatter. Teresa's love for the game and coaching began at the local youth center, coaching the pee-wee league. Memorials may be made to the L.C. Sammons Youth Center, 1101 Spring Street, Mountain Home, AR 72653. In honor of Teresa, the family requests friends wear pink to the visitation and service. Visitation will be Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life for Teresa will be 2:00 pm, Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the Mountain Home Cemetery, with Pastor Bill Hughes officiating. Due to current restrictions, masks are required. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
