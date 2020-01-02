Teresa Joan Shepherd



Midway, Arkansas - A Gathering of Family and Friends for Teresa Joan Shepherd of Midway, Arkansas, will be from 5:00 until 8:00 pm, Friday, January 3, 2020, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel.



Teresa passed away December 26, 2019, in Midway, Arkansas at the age of 63. She was born October 14, 1956, in Jonesboro, Arkansas, the daughter of Marion Clyde and Betty Fernella Shaw Sanders. She worked as a Seamstress for American Stitchco and lived in Midway since moving from Paragould, Arkansas, in 2007. She enjoyed crafts, creating her own graphic designs, and collecting antiques. Teresa was a known coffee connoisseur. She was known as Nana to her grandchildren and TeeJay to her design fans.



Teresa is survived by her two sons Chad Steele of Mountain Home, AR and Michael (Christy) Steele of Maumelle, AR; granddaughter, Stephanie Steele; grandson, Liam Steele; great-grandson, Benjamin Steele; brother, Scottie (Heidi) Sanders; four nephews and one niece.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dale Sanders and son, Randy Allen Steele.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020