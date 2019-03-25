|
Terry Lee Byrd
Rogersville - Terry Lee Byrd, 73, of Rogersville died Thursday, March 21, 2019, at North Alabama Medical Center, Florence, Alabama.
Visitation will be Monday, March 25, 2019, 6-8 PM at Elkins East Chapel. A graveside service will be Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 1 PM at Dement Cemetery in Athens, with Douglas Roberts officiating.
Mr. Byrd is survived by his wife, Sandra Byrd; children, Brent Byrd, Sherry Davis (John), and Carla Cloninger (Kenny); step-children, Barry Burroughs (Sandra) and Amanda Roberts (Douglas); 14 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be family.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Mar. 25, 2019