Mountain Home - Thelma Okerstrom, age 95, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas.



Thelma was born April 30, 1923, in Menno, South Dakota to Philip Heer and Wilhelmina (Reiman) Heer.



She was the oldest of 4 brothers and 4 sisters and was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Melvin, LeRoy and James Paul, and sisters Esther, Leona and Malitha.



Thelma is survived by her brother Lemar and wife Violet of Lincolnshire, lllinois, and sister Maurdene Vellek of Menno, South Dakota, as well as many nephews and nieces.



She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Mountain Home and will be missed by many friends and neighbors. Thelma was married to George Okerstrom for 68 years. She retired from the Cornelius company in Anoka, Minnesota where she worked in Production Control for 30 years. Thelma enjoyed gardening and camping.



A graveside will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 2PM at Baxter Memorial Gardens where she will be buried next to her husband George with Reverend John Easterling officiating. Arrangements are by Roller Funeral Home. Please sign our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary