Thelma Spoon
Thelma Spoon

Cotter - Thelma L. Spoon, age 102, of Cotter, Arkansas, passed away on November 6, 2020. She was born to parents Noel and Willa May (Brannon) Spoon on April 24, 1918 in Cotter, Arkansas.

She is survived by two nieces, Carol Phillips of Mountain Home, Arkansas, Mary Williams of Ozark, MO; five great nieces and nephews; and nine great great nieces and nephews.

Thelma is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Robert and Jimmy Spoon; two sisters, Bernice Phillips, Louise Rea; one niece, Kathy Deatherage; and one nephew, Jimmy Phillips.

Ms. Thelma was a member of Cotter Assembly of God where she taught Junior Sunday School for 65 years. She had a green thumb that she used to grow her own flowers that kept her church freshly supplied with beautiful bouquets that she handpicked and made herself.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Cotter, Arkansas. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
