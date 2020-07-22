Theodore Ditmar
Mountain Home - "Teddy" Theodore Ditmar, 75, of Mountain Home, Arkansas left his earthly home on July 20, 2020 at his home. He was born December 25, 1944 in Brownsburg, Pennsylvania to the late William and Dorothy Ditmar. Teddy was a member of the V.F.W. and worked as a mason most of his life. He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Katherine Miller.
Teddy is survived by his wife, the love of his life, Charlotte Ditmar of Mountain Home, Arkansas; two sons, Theodore Ditmar of Pennsylvania and James (Misty) Ditmar of Chillicothe, Ohio; three daughters, Leanne Ditmar of Pennsylvania, Lisa (Jeff) Murphy of Flippin, Arkansas and Patricia (Perry) Hane of Akron, Ohio; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren; three brothers, William Ditmar of Morrisville, Pennsylvania, Robert (Shirley) Ditmar of Lambertville, New Jersey, John Ditmar of Pennsylvania; three sisters, Dorothy (Jim) Debose of Burqaw, North Carolina, Mariah (Thomas) Gregor of Feasterville, Pennsylvania and "Kelly" Mary (Ken) Selden of Mountain Home, Arkansas.
Services are private under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
