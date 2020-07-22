1/1
Theodore Ditmar
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodore Ditmar

Mountain Home - "Teddy" Theodore Ditmar, 75, of Mountain Home, Arkansas left his earthly home on July 20, 2020 at his home. He was born December 25, 1944 in Brownsburg, Pennsylvania to the late William and Dorothy Ditmar. Teddy was a member of the V.F.W. and worked as a mason most of his life. He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Katherine Miller.

Teddy is survived by his wife, the love of his life, Charlotte Ditmar of Mountain Home, Arkansas; two sons, Theodore Ditmar of Pennsylvania and James (Misty) Ditmar of Chillicothe, Ohio; three daughters, Leanne Ditmar of Pennsylvania, Lisa (Jeff) Murphy of Flippin, Arkansas and Patricia (Perry) Hane of Akron, Ohio; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren; three brothers, William Ditmar of Morrisville, Pennsylvania, Robert (Shirley) Ditmar of Lambertville, New Jersey, John Ditmar of Pennsylvania; three sisters, Dorothy (Jim) Debose of Burqaw, North Carolina, Mariah (Thomas) Gregor of Feasterville, Pennsylvania and "Kelly" Mary (Ken) Selden of Mountain Home, Arkansas.

Services are private under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.

The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
2833 Highway 62 West
Mountain Home, AR 72653
870-425-3353
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved