Theodore May



Mountain Home - Theodore (Ted) Charles May, age 60, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Ted was born July 5, 1959, in Millington, Tennessee, to Thomas and Helen (Dutcher) May.



Ted married Kim Woehler on June 12, 1999 and together they have three sons. Ted worked in many jobs throughout his life. Ted had dedicated his life to helping other in their recovery. He was proud of achieving over 27 years of sobriety. He had a passion for fishing in his spare time. Ted enjoyed watching James Bond movies and he was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers but could never convert his boys. He will be missed dearly by all that knew him.



Ted is survived by his wife, Kim; sons, Michael (Courtney) Gilbert, Brandon Gilbert, and Joseph May; Father, Thomas May; one grandson, Xander Gilbert; one granddaughter, Jaden Gilbert; Uncle and Aunt, Roy and Betty Moubray.



He is preceded in death by his mother, Helen.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at The Christian Church of Mountain Home, 1365 Eastside Center Ct, Mountain Home, AR 72653. Burial will be later in LeHigh, Iowa.



Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com Published in Baxter Bulletin from July 15 to July 16, 2019