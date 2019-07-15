Services
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
The Christian Church of Mountain Home
1365 Eastside Center Ct
Mountain Home, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore May
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore May


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Theodore May Obituary
Theodore May

Mountain Home - Theodore (Ted) Charles May, age 60, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Ted was born July 5, 1959, in Millington, Tennessee, to Thomas and Helen (Dutcher) May.

Ted married Kim Woehler on June 12, 1999 and together they have three sons. Ted worked in many jobs throughout his life. Ted had dedicated his life to helping other in their recovery. He was proud of achieving over 27 years of sobriety. He had a passion for fishing in his spare time. Ted enjoyed watching James Bond movies and he was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers but could never convert his boys. He will be missed dearly by all that knew him.

Ted is survived by his wife, Kim; sons, Michael (Courtney) Gilbert, Brandon Gilbert, and Joseph May; Father, Thomas May; one grandson, Xander Gilbert; one granddaughter, Jaden Gilbert; Uncle and Aunt, Roy and Betty Moubray.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Helen.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at The Christian Church of Mountain Home, 1365 Eastside Center Ct, Mountain Home, AR 72653. Burial will be later in LeHigh, Iowa.

Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baxter Bulletin from July 15 to July 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roller Funeral Homes
Download Now