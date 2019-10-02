Theodore Prieskop, Jr.



Mountain Home, Arkansas - Services for Theodore Prieskop, Jr., of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be private.



Theodore passed away September 27, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 82. He was born March 11, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Theodore and Sylvia Bielskis Prieskop, Sr. He worked as a Police Officer and was a U.S. Navy and U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of the Alley-White American Legion Post #52. Theodore lived in Mountain Home since moving from Convent, Louisiana, in 1993. He enjoyed fishing, golf and football.



Theodore is survived by his two sons, Scott Prieskop of Prairieville, LA and Skyler Prieskop of Mountain Home, AR; daughter, Stormey Prieskop of Prairieville, LA; two sisters, Gloria Kalke of Mountain Home, AR and Dolores Hogan of Chicago, IL; four grandsons, David, Phillip, Case and Daemon; four great-grandchildren and the mother of Stormey and Skyler, Melode O'Day of Brainerd, MN.



He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Alice Bennett Prieskop and daughter, Tamara "Tammy" Prieskop.



He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Alice Bennett Prieskop and daughter, Tamara "Tammy" Prieskop.