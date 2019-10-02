Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Prieskop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore Prieskop Jr.


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Theodore Prieskop Jr. Obituary
Theodore Prieskop, Jr.

Mountain Home, Arkansas - Services for Theodore Prieskop, Jr., of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be private.

Theodore passed away September 27, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 82. He was born March 11, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Theodore and Sylvia Bielskis Prieskop, Sr. He worked as a Police Officer and was a U.S. Navy and U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of the Alley-White American Legion Post #52. Theodore lived in Mountain Home since moving from Convent, Louisiana, in 1993. He enjoyed fishing, golf and football.

Theodore is survived by his two sons, Scott Prieskop of Prairieville, LA and Skyler Prieskop of Mountain Home, AR; daughter, Stormey Prieskop of Prairieville, LA; two sisters, Gloria Kalke of Mountain Home, AR and Dolores Hogan of Chicago, IL; four grandsons, David, Phillip, Case and Daemon; four great-grandchildren and the mother of Stormey and Skyler, Melode O'Day of Brainerd, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Alice Bennett Prieskop and daughter, Tamara "Tammy" Prieskop.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now