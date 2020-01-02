Services
Mountain Home - A Funeral Mass for Theresa Magnoni of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at St. Peter The Fisherman Catholic Church, with Father Norbert Rappold as Celebrant. Visitation will be Monday, January 6, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home, with a Vigil at 7:00 pm. Theresa passed away January 1, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 78. She was born May 31, 1941, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of Anthony and Marcella Kirkland Nerlinger. She married James G. Magnoni on July 8, 1960, in Newport, Rhode Island, and was a surgical nurse for the University of Illinois - Chicago, Illinois. Theresa lived in Mountain Home since moving from Romeoville, Illinois in 2003. She was a member of the St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church. She enjoyed genealogy so much that she and Jim made several trips to Salt Lake City, Utah and England, to research their genealogy. Theresa is survived by her husband, James G. Magnoni of Mountain Home, AR; two sons, James L. (Sarah) Magnoni of Merritt Island, FL, and David (Diane) Magnoni of NJ; daughter, Mary Oakes of Maineville, OH; brother, Anthony (Mary) Nerlinger, Jr. of Lexington, KY; grandchildren, Patrick, Alexandra (Stanislas), Scott (Christine), Rebecca, and Megan (Rahul); and great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Morgan,Tyler, Kenslie, Milana, Aleida, Divya and Vikram. She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Patrick Oakes; and grandson, Kyle Oakes. Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Foundation. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jan. 2 to Jan. 6, 2020
