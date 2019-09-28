|
|
Theresa Stanley
Mountain Home - Mrs. Theresa Louise Stanley, 62, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019, in Mountain Home. She was born on February 2, 1957, to Sidney and Bonnie (Woods) Cantrell in Wichita, KS.
She married Larry Stanley on September 4, 1975. Theresa worked for Baxter Healthcare for 40 years.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Stanley, of the home; one son, Dustin Heath Stanley, of Fayetteville, AR; one daughter, Ashley Brooke Carter (Kenneth Carter, Jr), of Mtn. Home, AR; three granddaughters: Ashton Taylor Stanley, Hannah Layne Stanley, and Savannah Lynn Carter; one grandson, Zane Michael Carter; two nephews: Cory M. Cantrell (Jennifer) and Chad M. Cantrell; one brother, Michael R. Cantrell and many special aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Roller Funeral Home, 25 CR 27, Mtn Home, AR.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of the Ozarks, 811 Burnett Dr., Mtn Home, AR 72653.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Sept. 28, 2019