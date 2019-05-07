Services
Sisco Funeral Chapel Inc
705 W Meadow St
Springdale, AR 72764
(479) 751-4577
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas C. (Tommy) Campbell


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas C. (Tommy) Campbell Obituary
Thomas C. (Tommy) Campbell

Fayetteville, AR - Funeral services were held at Sisco Funeral Home in Springdale, AR April 15, 2019 for 68 year old Tommy Campbell.

He was born May 19, 1950 and died April 9, 2019 in Springfield, MO. The son of Walter and Lenora Campbell, he married Judith Sparks November 20, 1971 in Fisher, IL. Tommy graduated from Mountain Home High School and from the Nashville Auto Diesel College in Nashville, TN. He spent 4 years in the Air Force and worked for Tyson in Springdale for 27 years. He was a member of the Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife Judy, son Matthew, mother Lenora Campbell, brothers Allen Campbell and George Douglas, sister Virginia Williamson and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by a daughter Sarah Ann Campbell, father Walter Campbell and 3 sisters. Burial was in Fairview Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now