|
|
Thomas C. (Tommy) Campbell
Fayetteville, AR - Funeral services were held at Sisco Funeral Home in Springdale, AR April 15, 2019 for 68 year old Tommy Campbell.
He was born May 19, 1950 and died April 9, 2019 in Springfield, MO. The son of Walter and Lenora Campbell, he married Judith Sparks November 20, 1971 in Fisher, IL. Tommy graduated from Mountain Home High School and from the Nashville Auto Diesel College in Nashville, TN. He spent 4 years in the Air Force and worked for Tyson in Springdale for 27 years. He was a member of the Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife Judy, son Matthew, mother Lenora Campbell, brothers Allen Campbell and George Douglas, sister Virginia Williamson and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by a daughter Sarah Ann Campbell, father Walter Campbell and 3 sisters. Burial was in Fairview Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on May 7, 2019