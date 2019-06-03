Thomas Clifford Bickford



Mountain Home - A Funeral Service for Thomas "Tom" Clifford Bickford of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Brother Keith Dodson officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from 9:00 am until service time, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas.



Tom passed away May 31, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 77. He was born June 9, 1941, in Lynn County, Iowa, near the Wassipinicon River, the son of Delbert and Fern Bickford. His family began vacationing to Baxter County in 1950 and moved here in 1956. Tom graduated from Mountain Home High School in 1959 and married Betty Shelton on June 6, 1964. He attended First United Methodist Church and was a homebuilder and carpenter all of his working life.



Tom is survived by his son, David Bickford of Batesville, AR and granddaughter Samantha.



He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brother, John. He will meet the Lord Jesus and his wife of 51 years, Betty, in Heaven.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas.