Yellville, Arkansas - Funeral Services for Thomas David Baker of Yellville, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Thursday from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas, with David Baker, Cody Baker, John Michael Nappo, Rosario Montesano, Jim Prather, and Kenny Paupp as pallbearers. Military Honors will be provided by the Alley-White American Legion Post #52 and the United States Navy Honor Guards. The Patriot Guard Riders will assist.



Thomas D. Baker was born on September 5, 1938 and went to be with the Lord on May 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 60 plus years, Peggy A. Baker. He is also survived by his children, Lorrie L. Baker from Little Rock, AR, David E. Baker from Yellville, AR, and Patricia Nappo (spouse John Nappo) from Burlington, NC; five grandchildren, Rachelle Starr (spouse Joshua Starr); John M. Nappo (spouse Courtney Nappo); Kaylee Prather (spouse Jim Prather); Natalie Montesano (spouse Rosario Montesano); and Cody Baker; and five great-grandchildren, Isaac, Leo, Bruno, Louis, and Ellamia. He loved Jesus and wasn't afraid to tell anyone, that life was about Jesus. He graduated school and left for the Navy where he served his country proudly. He served aboard the USS Lowry out of Norfolk, VA. He boxed for the Navy boxing team. He was the 1956 Golden Gloves Lightweight runner up for the state of OH. He worked most of his years in construction building custom homes, highway construction, commercial buildings, including building the daycare center for the NSA in Baltimore Maryland; also Day Bridge Learning centers for Oklahoma State University at Tulsa as well as Penn State. He was a Realtor in Mountain Home for several years. He loved people and loved his Church. He loved to travel and see his grand children and great grandchildren. He will be missed greatly but the angels are rejoicing!



