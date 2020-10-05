Thomas H. Hardy
Bull Shoals, Arkansas - Thomas H. Hardy of Bull Shoals, Arkansas, passed away October 3, 2020, in Bull Shoals, at the age of 79. He was born February 17, 1941, in Good Hope, Mississippi, the son of Cullen and Tommie Mills Hardy. He married Barbara Clark Norman in 1976 and they were married for almost 45 years. Tom was a power lineman for Irby Construction company in Jackson, MS. He spent most of his time working until Tom and Barbara began relocating to Bull Shoals in 2003 and finally after three tries Tom retired in 2012. They moved to Bull Shoals to be close to Tom's ex-wife so the children could visit both parents in just one visit. Tom liked to hunt and bowl and loved working in his garden and being outside.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Barbara L Hardy of Bull Shoals, AR; daughters, Brenda (Rick) Blackledge of MS, Melissa Platt of FL, Ellen (Mike) Parker of MN, daughter, and Sonya (Christopher) Dudas of MI; son, Scott Norman of TN; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews, and ex-wife and good friend, Nora Doolin of FL formerly of Bull Shoals.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Tina Gravely and son, Thomas Richard.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Bull Shoals, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
