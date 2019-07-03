Services
Mountain Home - Thomas "Tom" Joseph Kemmerer, age 79, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away peacefully at his residence on July 1, 2019.

Tom was born to Harry Jonathon and Arlie Emma Strawn Kemmerer on July 27, 1939 in Oelwein, Iowa. He was married to Georgia Ann Franz of Independence, Iowa, in 1963. They relocated their family to Mountain Home in 1978 and shared 46 beautiful years of marriage. Tom built a reputation in the area for honesty and integrity as a car salesman. He never knew a stranger. He was a dedicated family man, as well as an avid hunter, fisherman, and outdoorsman. Many years he was a respected member of the local Walleye Club. He was passionate about wildlife, conservation and Arkansas natural resources. He proudly passed his legacy and values down to his daughters, son-in-laws, and grandchildren.

Tom is survived by his three daughters; Kelly Shipley (Springfield, MO), Kristin Knight (Lafayette, LA), and Kari Novak (Yellville, AR); six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Gene Kemmerer (Cedar Rapids, IA), sisters Ida Schmadeke (Cedar Falls, IA), and Bonnie Simpson (Oelwein, IA).

He was preceded in death by both of his parents, wife Georgia, brother Dan Kemmerer, and sister Harriet Anne Thede.

Per Tom's request, there will not be a memorial service. His family would like to thank the staff of North Arkansas Central Medical Center, Dr. Bruce White's office, Barnes Jewish Medical Center in St. Louis, MO, and Hospice of the Ozarks. Any donations may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from July 3 to July 4, 2019
