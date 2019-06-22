Thomas O. Mansfield



Mountain Home - A graveside service for Thomas Mansfield of Mountain Home, Arkansas will be held at 11 am on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Baxter Memorial Gardens. Thomas Mansfield, age 92, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. He was born on September 27, 1926 at Harvey, Illinois to parents George and Blanche Mansfield. Thomas was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II.Thomas married his high school sweetheart on May 29, 1948. He started working as a glass blower for the Glass Bottle Blowers Association. Then, he worked as an apprentice boilermaker for the Illinois Central Railroad. Rounding out his career, Thomas worked for 30 years at Northern Illinois Gas Company as a service technician. For 37 years, Thomas and his wife Marie traveled extensively; they came to be known as world travelers. Thomas and Marie moved to Mountain Home in 1984. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, The Moose, The Elks, Polish Club, Walleye Fishing Club, and very good friends with members of the Twin Lakes Baptist Church. Thomas was also a member of the American Legion post 52 for 69 years, and a member of the 40 and 8 for 59 years, Thomas was unofficially known as the mayor of Sycamore Springs.



He was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother, wife Marie, his brother Donald and his sister Betty. He is survived by his sons George (Brenda) and William (Carol), granddaughters Ashley and Amanda, brother-in-law Eugene Houchen and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks or a . Published in Baxter Bulletin on June 22, 2019