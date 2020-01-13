|
|
Thomas Ralph Helgesen
Cotter, Arkansas - Services for Thomas Ralph Helgesen of Cotter, Arkansas, will be private.
Thomas passed away January 6, 2020, in Gassville, Arkansas at the age of 65. He was born November 2, 1954, in Elmhurst, Illinois, the son of Bernard and Patricia Helgesen. He worked as an Auto Mechanic and lived in Cotter since moving from Florida in 2011. He enjoyed hot rods, drag racing, motorcycles and flying.
Thomas is survived by his mother, Patricia Helgesen of Cotter, AR and three brothers, Mitch Helgesen of Newton, NC, Darryl Helgesen and Trygg Helgesen both of Winston Salem, NC and one nephew, Shawn Helgesen.
He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Harlan Helgesen.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020