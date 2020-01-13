Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Helgesen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Ralph Helgesen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Ralph Helgesen Obituary
Thomas Ralph Helgesen

Cotter, Arkansas - Services for Thomas Ralph Helgesen of Cotter, Arkansas, will be private.

Thomas passed away January 6, 2020, in Gassville, Arkansas at the age of 65. He was born November 2, 1954, in Elmhurst, Illinois, the son of Bernard and Patricia Helgesen. He worked as an Auto Mechanic and lived in Cotter since moving from Florida in 2011. He enjoyed hot rods, drag racing, motorcycles and flying.

Thomas is survived by his mother, Patricia Helgesen of Cotter, AR and three brothers, Mitch Helgesen of Newton, NC, Darryl Helgesen and Trygg Helgesen both of Winston Salem, NC and one nephew, Shawn Helgesen.

He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Harlan Helgesen.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now