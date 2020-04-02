Services
Heritage Funeral Home
Thomas Ray Smith Obituary
Thomas Ray Smith

Springdale - Thomas Ray Smith, 58 of Springdale passed away Tuesday at his home, he was born November 9, 1961 at Corpus Christi, Texas the son of Edward and Margaret Peeples Smith. Thomas had been a volunteer fireman for Buford community for many years and also loved to work with wood. He is preceded in death by his father Edward Smith, maternal grandmother Lucille Peeples and paternal grandmother Morell.

Survived by his wife Karrie Whitfield Smith of the home; one son Ben smith of Mountain Home; one daughter Jessica Honeycutt of Springdale; mother Margaret Smith of mountain Home; four grandchildren Levi, Hezekiah, Piper, and Amirah; several nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held at a later time. Interment at Fairview Cemetery in Buford. Services entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home Springdale, www.heritageofnwa.com
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
