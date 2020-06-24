Thomas Schmidt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Schmidt

Mountain Home - Mr. Thomas Schmidt, 62, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his home. He was born April 13, 1958 in Elgin, Illinois to Max and Emilie (Ganssloser) Schmidt. He was an Army veteran, retired postman of 25 years, and a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church where he volunteered at the food bank. He enjoyed guns, football, his Ford Mustang and fishing with his German father-in-law Fritz.

Thomas is survived by his 2 daughters: Kristi (Patrick) Roberts and Amber (Ed) Cunningham; 3 grandchildren: Kyle, Jacob, and Brantley, and one sister: Gerda Schwarz. He is preceded in death by his parents and son Steven Schmidt.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Mountain Home. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved