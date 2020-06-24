Thomas Schmidt
Mountain Home - Mr. Thomas Schmidt, 62, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his home. He was born April 13, 1958 in Elgin, Illinois to Max and Emilie (Ganssloser) Schmidt. He was an Army veteran, retired postman of 25 years, and a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church where he volunteered at the food bank. He enjoyed guns, football, his Ford Mustang and fishing with his German father-in-law Fritz.
Thomas is survived by his 2 daughters: Kristi (Patrick) Roberts and Amber (Ed) Cunningham; 3 grandchildren: Kyle, Jacob, and Brantley, and one sister: Gerda Schwarz. He is preceded in death by his parents and son Steven Schmidt.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Mountain Home. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.