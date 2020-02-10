|
|
Thomas Seddon
Bull Shoals - Thomas Squire Seddon, 89, of Bull Shoals, Arkansas, formerly of Darien, IL, passed away unexpectedly at his home on February 8, 2020. He was born on September 18, 1930 to John and Jane (Norris) Seddon, in McDowell, WV.
Tom was a loving husband of 64 years to Connie (Otte), a devoted father, adored grandfather and cherished uncle.
He was a Navy Veteran in the Korean War. He worked as a switchman for 36 years for the Chicago Burlington Quincy Railroad, later known as Burlington Northern. Tom was a world traveler, camping enthusiast and a lifelong Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Seddon; children: Bea Irwin (Bob), Jenny Seddon, Connie Olson (Ed), Tom Seddon (Sandy) and Nancy Ford (Larry); grandchildren: Harrison, Tyler, Zachary, Kory, Nicole and Lyndsy.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Donald Gene and Kenneth Lee Seddon.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Bethel Baptist Church, 5442 AR-178, Lakeview, AR 72642 with Pastor Pat Norris officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515 or to: World Services for the Blind, 2811 Fair Park Blvd., Little Rock, AR 72204.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020