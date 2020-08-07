Thomas VanSchaik

Thomas Van Schaik
Mountain Home - Thomas Peter Van Schaik of Mtn. Home, AR, passed away August 4, 2020, at Baxter Regional Medical Center at the age of 73. He was born January 21, 1947 in Chicago, IL to Herman and Katherine Schantz Van Schaik who preceded him in death. Tom graduated from Mtn. Home High School in 1965, the University of Arkansas with a BA in History (1969), and Arkansas Tech University with a Physical Science-Nuclear Option Degree (1990). After graduation from U of A, Tom served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War on the USS Truxton. Following his military service, he worked at Arkansas Nuclear One in Russellville, AR as a Licensed Operator, a Control Room Shift Manager, an Assistant Operations Manager, and Engineer. Tom retired from ANO in 2003 after 28 ½ years. Upon retirement, Tom and his wife returned to his hometown of Mtn. Home where he obtained a Real Estate license and was employed by Gilbert Realty from 2005 until his retirement in 2019. Tom was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church. Some of his greatest pleasures were reading, doing crossword puzzles, his annual trip with his brother Ed and his two closest friends, John Qualls and Arlon Woodroof, and keeping in contact with his many work-related friends. Tom is survived by his wife, Margaret of Mtn. Home, a son, Jon Van Schaik of Los Angeles, CA, a daughter, Cara (Christopher) Horn of Dallas, TX, three grandchildren, Adam, Anna and Austin, a sister, Joan Gilbert of Mtn. Home, a brother Ed Van Schaik of Tulsa, OK, and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Monday, August 10, 2020, at Roller Funeral Home. The family will not be present during the visitation. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 249 Dyer St., Mountain Home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 Due to COVID-19, we are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines. All attendees must provide and wear their own face masks before entering. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please, if you have a story or a kind word to share, sign our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome
.