1/1
Thomas Weston Seagraves
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Weston Seagraves

Mountain Home - Thomas Weston Seagraves of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away August 6, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 62. He was born April 26, 1958, in Joplin, Missouri, the son of Clarence and Judy Seagraves. He married Beth Chapman on May 18, 2006 and retired from the State of Illinois in 2010. Tom lived in Mountain Home since moving from Chatham, Illinois in 2015. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Mountain Home. Tom is survived by his wife, Beth Seagraves of Mountain Home, AR, sister, Lesly Leepper of Springfield, IL, sister, Tammy (Terry) Prater of Middleburg, FL, brother-in-law, Jeff (Karen) Chapman, brother-in-law, David (Terry) Chapman, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; Clarence and Judy Seagraves. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 11, 2020, from 9:00 until 11:00 am, at the First Baptist Church. A Memorial Service for Thomas will be after the visitation at 11:00 am with Dr. Tad Rogers officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held in Springfield, Illinois at a later date. Due to current restrictions, masks are required. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 1205 Spring Street, Mountain Home, AR 72653 or Hospice of the Ozarks, 811 Burnett Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved