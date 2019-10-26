Services
Flippin - Tiffinay Marie (Due) Sartain, 41, of Flippin passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 in Flippin. She was born in Mountain Home August 11, 1978 to Tommy and Vickie (Hunt) Due. Tiffinay never met a stranger. She loved cooking, spending time with family, especially her granddaughter, Everlee. Tiffinay is preceded in passing by her two grandfathers, Walter Due, Roland Hunt and a grandmother, Betty Due-Clayborn.

Tiffinay is survived by her husband, Charles Sartain of Flippin; one son, Skyler Due of Flippin; a daughter and son-in-law, Alyssa (Robert) Benke of Flippin; granddaughter, Everlee Benke of Flippin; mother and father, Tommy and Vickie Due of Flippin; a brother and sister-in-law, Andy (Shelly) Due of Harrison; a sister and brother-in-law, Loretta (Ryan) Apodaca of Harrison; two nieces; a nephew and many more family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Lighthouse Assembly of God in Flippin with Pastor Heath Hogan officiating.

Arrangements are by Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.

The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2019
