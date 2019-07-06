Timmy Goss



Mountain Home - Timmy Ray Goss, 57, of Mountain Home, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. He was born on April 29, 1962, to Daniel Raymond and Glenna Faye (Crump) Goss in Chicago, IL. He married Wanda Sue Sutterfield on February 2, 1982 and made Mountain Home, AR their home.



He was a great auctioneer and loved selling anything that he could; he knew the art of "the deal". Timmy always had lots of trucks and trailers; there was always a deal to be made. He worked on small engines and did carpentry, and even had his hand in the gumball business. Timmy had his hands in every business that he could.



He touched so many lives and will be missed by all.



He is preceded in death by his father and Aunt Norma Simpson.



He is survived by his mother; his wife, Wanda Sue Goss; three sons, Jeremy Ray (Autumn) Goss of Mountain Home, Timothy Cyle (Amber) Goss of Cotter and Adam Logan (Kendra Ann) Goss of Mountain Home and 6 grandchildren.



Visitation will be at the Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center Friday, July 5, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m.



A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in Arkana Cemetery, officiated by Reverend Manuel.



The online obituary and guestbook are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin on July 6, 2019