1/1
Timothy Conroy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy Conroy

Mountain Home - Timothy Michael Conroy, 83, passed away November 12, 2020. He was born December 9, 1936, in Miami, Florida, the son of Albert and Donna Ragan Conroy. Tim found the love of his life when he met his wife, Johanna Conroy at Bingo and they had a "dam" wedding at the Bull Shoals Dam Overlook Visitor Center on August 8, 2008 at 11:08 am, then left for Vegas in their new 2008 Lincoln. Tim was a life-long locksmith and safe man. He owned his own shops in Memphis and Mountain Home for 50 years. He loved to travel around with Jo and saw different parts of the country in their RV's. He also loved playing Bingo with Jo. Tim was in the Air Force and was in the Air Police for 8 years. For many years, you could find Tim on a nearby lake with a bass pole in his hand on his bass boat with a smile on his face. Tim believed in doing what he thought was the right thing to do. Tim left this life a Happy Man. Timothy is survived by his wife, Johannah Conroy of Mountain Home, AR; two daughters, Tammy and Tonja; two step-sons, Fredrick and Bobby. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Cheri Sanders; two brothers, Don and Paul Conroy; and step-brother, John Birtschinger. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Visit an online guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 13 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved