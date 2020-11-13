Timothy Conroy
Mountain Home - Timothy Michael Conroy, 83, passed away November 12, 2020. He was born December 9, 1936, in Miami, Florida, the son of Albert and Donna Ragan Conroy. Tim found the love of his life when he met his wife, Johanna Conroy at Bingo and they had a "dam" wedding at the Bull Shoals Dam Overlook Visitor Center on August 8, 2008 at 11:08 am, then left for Vegas in their new 2008 Lincoln. Tim was a life-long locksmith and safe man. He owned his own shops in Memphis and Mountain Home for 50 years. He loved to travel around with Jo and saw different parts of the country in their RV's. He also loved playing Bingo with Jo. Tim was in the Air Force and was in the Air Police for 8 years. For many years, you could find Tim on a nearby lake with a bass pole in his hand on his bass boat with a smile on his face. Tim believed in doing what he thought was the right thing to do. Tim left this life a Happy Man. Timothy is survived by his wife, Johannah Conroy of Mountain Home, AR; two daughters, Tammy and Tonja; two step-sons, Fredrick and Bobby. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Cheri Sanders; two brothers, Don and Paul Conroy; and step-brother, John Birtschinger. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Visit an online guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
