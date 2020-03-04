|
Tommie Erwin
Flippin - Tommie Neil Erwin, 71, of Flippin passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Mountain Home. He was born February 21, 1949 in Mountain Home to the late Harry and Mary (Clark) Erwin. Tommie was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He loved everybody. Tommie had a love for sports and racing. He is preceded in passing by his parents and a sister, Carolyn Earnhardt.
Tommie is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Jane Erwin of Flippin; a brother, Ronnie (Patsy) Erwin of Flippin; nieces and nephews, Mike, Ryan, Dylan, Joey, Dusty, Travis, Rhonda, Renee, Rachel; great nieces and nephews, Reese, Gunner, Meredith, Vivian, Katelyn, Jackson, Levi, Hannah, Jordan, Hazel, Riley, Hunter Ansley and Jasmine.
A visitation will be held 10-11 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Flippin. The memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Aaron Lindsey officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020