Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Roller Funeral home
Mountain Home - Tommy Joe Snow,73, of Mountain Home , Arkansas passed away on September 1, 2019. He was born in Winchester, Kentucky on September 19, 1945.

After his birth, his parents moved to Mountain Home, Arkansas. Preceded in death by his parents Oleta and Buster Snow, and survived by two sons, Toby Snow of Mountain Home, Arkansas and Stephen Scott Suber of Tampa, Florida.; two brothers Dr. William R. Snow (Leta), and Wasson (Buz) Snow (Sharon), eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.

A Memorial service will be at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Roller Funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Arrangements are by Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Sept. 14, 2019
