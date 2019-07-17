|
Tressie Paralea Donahue-Brazeal
Gassville - Tressie Paralea Donahue-Brazeal, 92, of Gassville, AR, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Gassville Therapy & Living Center. The daughter of James and Rosie Elizabeth (Gregory) Chisum, she was born November 3, 1926, in Ben Hur, AR. Tressie was a homemaker, minister's wife and deacon's wife throughout her life. She worked with her husband in a special ministry to deaf people for over 20 years in the Assembly of God church. In addition to her faith family and ministry, she enjoyed growing a vegetable and flower garden each year.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Richard Donahue; her second husband, Hershell Brazeal; four brothers: Lester Chisum, Louis Chisum, John Chisum and George Chisum; two sisters: Jessie Humphrey and Lois Amuso; and a daughter, Patricia Ford.
She is survived by two sons: Garry Brazeal of Mountain Home, and Roger Donahue (Debora) of Rogersville, MO; four grandchildren: Richard Donahue (Tina), and Andrea Fleming, both of Tulsa, OK; Les Ford of Springfield, MO, and Brian Ford of Gainesville, MO; and many other great grandchildren and relatives.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00AM, Friday, July 19, 2019, at Humphrey Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Devoe Campbell will officiate. Burial will be at Moore Cemetery in Ben Hur, AR by Humphrey Funeral Service. Visitation is 6:00 to 8:00 pm, on Thursday, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Moore Community Cemetery, Sand Gap, AR, 72856. Internet obituary and on-line guest book are available at ww.humphreyfuneral.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on July 17, 2019