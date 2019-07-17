Resources
More Obituaries for Tressie Donahue-Brazeal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tressie Paralea Donahue-Brazeal

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tressie Paralea Donahue-Brazeal Obituary
Tressie Paralea Donahue-Brazeal

Gassville - Tressie Paralea Donahue-Brazeal, 92, of Gassville, AR, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Gassville Therapy & Living Center. The daughter of James and Rosie Elizabeth (Gregory) Chisum, she was born November 3, 1926, in Ben Hur, AR. Tressie was a homemaker, minister's wife and deacon's wife throughout her life. She worked with her husband in a special ministry to deaf people for over 20 years in the Assembly of God church. In addition to her faith family and ministry, she enjoyed growing a vegetable and flower garden each year.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Richard Donahue; her second husband, Hershell Brazeal; four brothers: Lester Chisum, Louis Chisum, John Chisum and George Chisum; two sisters: Jessie Humphrey and Lois Amuso; and a daughter, Patricia Ford.

She is survived by two sons: Garry Brazeal of Mountain Home, and Roger Donahue (Debora) of Rogersville, MO; four grandchildren: Richard Donahue (Tina), and Andrea Fleming, both of Tulsa, OK; Les Ford of Springfield, MO, and Brian Ford of Gainesville, MO; and many other great grandchildren and relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00AM, Friday, July 19, 2019, at Humphrey Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Devoe Campbell will officiate. Burial will be at Moore Cemetery in Ben Hur, AR by Humphrey Funeral Service. Visitation is 6:00 to 8:00 pm, on Thursday, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Moore Community Cemetery, Sand Gap, AR, 72856. Internet obituary and on-line guest book are available at ww.humphreyfuneral.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on July 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.