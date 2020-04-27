|
Troy Kelley
Mountain Home - Troy Lee Kelley, age 69, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Mountain Home.
Troy was born March 15, 1951 in Harrison, Arkansas to the late Russie Dural and Hilma Jean (Koster) Kelley. He retired from Baxter Lab after 34 years of service. He loved to hunt and fish on Bull Shoals and Norfork Lakes as well as fishing with Baxter Lab's fishing club where he won many fishing awards. Troy enjoyed cooking and learning to smoke cheese and venison. He also enjoyed visiting with family and friends.
Mr. Kelley is survived by his wife, Rosemary (Deen) Kelley of the home; his son Christopher Lee Kelley of Conway, Arkansas; his daughter Wendy Michelle (Jon) West of Benton, Arkansas; his brother David Glenn Kelley of Pyatt, Arkansas; four grandsons: Tristan Jene Deen, Nathan Cole Deen, Ian West, and Brennan West.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents, and his step-son Eddie Deen.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 pm Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Patton Cemetery near Pyatt, Arkansas with his childhood friend Mike Hancock officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be William Blasdel, his grandsons: Nathan Deen, Tristan Deen, Ian West, Brennnan, West; Dean Caviness, David Kelley, Darrell Stafford, Eddie Watson, and Truman Dover.
Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Because of our concern for our community and the families we serve, we at Roller-Burns Funeral Home are encouraging families to practice social distancing at graveside services in accordance with Covid19 protocol and guidelines.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020