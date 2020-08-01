Truman Cranfill
Whiteville - Truman Cranfill, 74, of Whiteville passed away at his residence on Friday, July 31, 2020. He was born August 13, 1945 in Whiteville to the late Richard and Agnes (Reed) Cranfill. Truman married Margret (Hamilton) Cranfill in July of 1972 until her passing in October of 2011. He was a loving husband, father, brother and Papa. Truman was preceded in death by his wife Margret; his parents and two sisters, Mary Deatherage and Barbara Cranfill.
Truman is survived by a son, Max (Erin) Cranfill of Gassville; daughter, Martha (Ryan) Jackson of Gassville; grandchildren, Drew Jackson, Morley Cranfill, Isaiah Jackson, Livie Cranfill and Jenna Cranfill; siblings, Eldon Cranfill, Sharon Shrum, Gary Cranfill and Evelyn Denton Tyler; his loving partner, Wilma Adamson of Timbo and many more nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 4-8 p.m., at the Conner Family Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., August 5, 2020 at the Conner Family Funeral Home with burial to follow at the Whiteville Cemetery.
