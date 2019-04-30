Truman Lewis



Clarkridge - Truman Ray Lewis, 86 of Clarkridge, Arkansas passed away Monday, April 29, 2019. He was born July 15, 1932 at Calamity Beach to Albert and Maude (McFarland) Lewis. He married Margie Pherigo on March 3, 1956 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was a faithful member of the Church of Christ in Clarkridge.



Truman worked as a Crain operator on Locks and dams all over the United States, including the 62 and 101 Bridges. He also worked as a cement finisher and raised cattle.



Truman was an avid fisherman and loved Lake Norfork. He would con anyone that he could to go fishing with him. When he couldn't find someone he would go by himself under protest of Margie.



Truman thought the only music there was to listen to was Bluegrass. If you came to visit you probably would get to hear a tune or two. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.



Truman is survived by his wife Margie of the home, two sons, Tommie Lewis (Patty) of Arcadia, Indiana, Bill Lewis (Angela) of Shawnee, Mission, Kansas, three daughters, Helen Parks (Eddie) of Clarkridge, Ann Thomas (Kenny) of Noble, Missouri and Tonya Strain (Paul) of Clarkridge, ten grandchildren; Matthew Melton, Michael Melton, Kyle Lewis, Devin Lewis, Ashley Lewis, Bo Parks, Adam Parks, Kattie Laney, Austin Strain and Markus Thomas, twenty-one great-grandchildren, one brother, Gordon Lewis of Clarkridge and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, five brothers; Troy, Gene, Mack, Emmett and Clyde, one sister, Ilene, one granddaughter, Amanda Thomas and one great-granddaughter, Emma Grace Lewis.



Visitation will be 6:00-8:00PM on Wednesday, April 31, 2019 at the Roller Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 10:00AM on Thursday, May 1, 2019 at the Clarkridge Church of Christ with Brother Billy McFarland officiating. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Fair Haven Children's Home in Strafford, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.



