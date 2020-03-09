Twana Parnell-Devors



Norfork - Mrs. Twana Parnell-Devors, age 53, of Mountain Home passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Norfork. She was born February 19, 1967, to Jerry and Allene (Davis) Parnell.



Mrs. Parnell-Devors enjoyed trips to Branson with her special friends and trips to her cousin (Randy's) Cabin with her mother, aunts, and cousin, Teresa. She was a true people person who loved her friends and family. She served many years as a secretary in the Norfork area.



Mrs. Parnell-Devors is survived by her mother: Allene Parnell-Stearns of Norfork, one son: Jeremy Devors and his father Mike of Mountain Home; one grandson: Wyatt and a special friend, Travis Groat of Bull Shoals. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her father: Jerry Parnell; one brother: Timothy Parnell; maternal grandparents: JW and Judy Davis; paternal grandparents: Joseph and Theola Parnell, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.



The family invites Twana's friends and family to come by Roller Funeral Home from 1:00-3:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020, to sign the family book. Graveside Services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March12, 2020 at Galatia Cemetery in Norfork, Arkansas, with Pastor Joey Bryant officiating. Arrangements are by Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020