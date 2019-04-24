Tyler Andrew Dost



Lakeview, Arkansas - Tyler Andrew Dost, age 33, passed away on April 19, 2019, at his home in Lakeview, Arkansas.



Tyler was born March 5, 1986, in Claremore, Oklahoma to his parents Todd and Ginger. He was a fishing guide on the White River in Arkansas. He grew up in Claremore and graduated from Claremore High School in 2005. Tyler was an avid sportsman and loved being in nature. Hunting and fishing of all kinds, be it ocean, lake or river were his passions. Being the oldest of 3 boys he had many outdoor adventures with his brothers. Memories they will treasure.



Tyler is survived by his fiancée, Hailey Donaldson; and daughter, Kyndall Dost of Lakeview, AR; son, Skyler Webb of Catoosa, OK; beloved Labrador, Nater. He is also survived by his father, Todd A. Dost, and wife, Kari of Edmond, OK; mother, Ginger Henderson Erwin, and husband Joe of Cleora, OK; two brothers, Dustin Dost and wife Erin and their children, of Claremore, OK and Colton Dost of Claremore, OK; his grandmother, Rosemary Podpechan Dost of Lakeview, AR; and grandparents Joe and Carol Henderson of Claremore, OK. He was preceded in death by his Papa, Coach Bill Dost and great grandmother, Adell Berry.



If you think of Tyler and would like to do something in his memory: Forgive someone who doesn't deserve it; Tell your people you love them; Turn off the electronics and be present with your kids; Make someone smile if it is in your power to do so; If you smoke - quit; If you drink or text and drive - stop; If your struggle with addiction - get help; If you have a gifting or talent - pass it on; and most of all, If you are right with the Lord and have accepted Jesus as your Savior, let your family know. At times like this, it is a great comfort.



Visitation will be Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 9:30 am until 11:00 am at Kirby and Family Funeral Home in Bull Shoals, AR. Later that evening, a Gathering of Family and Friends to celebrate Tyler's life and release his ashes back to nature will be 6:00 pm, at the White River Boat Launch, nearest the Bull Shoals Dam Powerhouse.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Bull Shoals, Arkansas.