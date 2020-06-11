Tyler Crow
Mountain Home - Tyler Keoni Crow, 25, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, died on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020, in Mountain Home. He was born on July 6, 1994, to Michael Crow and Kerri (White) Miner in Harrison, Arkansas.

Tyler is survived by his wife, Sarah Crow; his father, Michael Crow (Cory); his mother, Kerri Miner (Rob); sisters: Izabel and Kaya Miner and Hailie and Avery Crow; and grandparents: Laura Crow, John White and Elaine Aumsbaugh.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Loyd Crow and Dean Aumsbaugh.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Roller Funeral Home, 25 CR 27, Mtn. Home, Ar, with Pastor Trent Means officiating. Interment will follow at Maple Leaf Cemetery in Harrison, Ar.

Due to COVID-19, we are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance to 50 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own face masks before entering.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Maple Leaf Cemetery, 408 S. Main St., Harrison, Ar, 72601

Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please, if you have a story or a kind word to share, sign our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
