|
|
Ursula Wlasiuk-Pajonk
Mountain Home - Ursula Wlasiuk-Pajonk, 86, of Mountain Home, died on May 17, 2019. She was born August 25, 1932 in Bochum, Germany to Heinrich Sachse and Anna Dickut. She married Josef Wlasiuk in March 1951 and together had one son, David. She married George Pajonk in June 2010.
Ursula was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.
She is survived by son, David (Penny); grandchildren: D.J. (Fiancee, Miranda), Mallory (Fiancee, Tyler), Dillon, Melissa, Derek, and Daniel; one great-grandchild; step-children: Mark (Norma Jean), Susan (Keith) and George (Lori) as well as a nephew.
Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 22 to May 23, 2019