Uvette Rochester
Yellville - Deanne Uvette Jones Rochester, age 49, of Yellville, Arkansas died on Saturday February 15, 2020.
Uvette was born on March 27, 1970 in Yellville to Gary and Betty (O'Neal) Jones Elder. During Uvette's senior year she attended Marsha Kay Beauty School in Mountain Home, then she and her grandmother, Maudie Jones, opened Creative Curls. In May 1996, she completed her training as a Licensed Practical Nurse at ASU Mountain Home School of Nursing. While living in Hot Springs she worked with her mother, Betty, at a home improvement company, then at an animal shelter, and lastly, walking race horses. When she was living in Yellville she worked with her father, Gary, buying and selling used cars. Uvette cared for both people and animals. She also enjoyed looking at unusual rocks!
Survivors include her mother Betty Elder of Sims, Arkansas, stepmother Kathy Jones of Yellville, Arkansas, a brother Bill (Shelly) Jones of Branson, Missouri, a stepsister Bonnita Mennenga of Wisconsin, her loving nieces and nephew Tenneil (Clint) of Forsyth, Missouri, Lauren (Jonathan) of Cave City, Arkansas, Ethan of Branson, Missouri, and Spenser of Forsyth, Missouri. She is also survived by family and friends that loved her and that she loved.
She was preceded in death by her father Gary Jones, her stepfather Eston Elder, her paternal Grandparents Billy Fred and Maudie Jones, her maternal grandparents Max (Sam) O'Neal and Linnie (Kuykendall) O'Neal Williams.
Uvette had a heart for animals so in lieu of flowers please make a donation to Have a Heart Pet Shelter in Yellville or a local humane society of your choice.
Family will receive friends from 10:00 - 11:00 am Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Yellville Church of Christ in Yellville, Arkansas.
Memorial service for Uvette will be 11:00 am Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Yellville Church of Christ in Yellville, Arkansas with Bro. James Foster officiating.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020