Vera Campbell
Flippin - Vera Maria Campbell, 80, of Flippin passed away September 1, 2019 in Flippin. She was born January 26, 1939 in Heidelberg, Germany to the late Herman and Katharina (Wolf) Roncossek. Vera loved to travel and spend time with her family. She is preceded in passing by her parents; husband, William Campbell, II and a daughter, Monica Blackwelder.
Vera is survived by one son, Eric (Vickie) Campbell of Walnut Ridge; one daughter, Karen (Earl) Garrison of Mountain Home; four grandchildren, Anthony and Ashley Vredenburg, Walker McKnight and Claire Marlow.
Arrangements are private under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
Memorials may be made to the Hospice of the Ozarks, 701 Burnett Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019