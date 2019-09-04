Services
Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
2833 Highway 62 West
Mountain Home, AR 72653
870-425-3353
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Campbell


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vera Campbell Obituary
Vera Campbell

Flippin - Vera Maria Campbell, 80, of Flippin passed away September 1, 2019 in Flippin. She was born January 26, 1939 in Heidelberg, Germany to the late Herman and Katharina (Wolf) Roncossek. Vera loved to travel and spend time with her family. She is preceded in passing by her parents; husband, William Campbell, II and a daughter, Monica Blackwelder.

Vera is survived by one son, Eric (Vickie) Campbell of Walnut Ridge; one daughter, Karen (Earl) Garrison of Mountain Home; four grandchildren, Anthony and Ashley Vredenburg, Walker McKnight and Claire Marlow.

Arrangements are private under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice of the Ozarks, 701 Burnett Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653

The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now