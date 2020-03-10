Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
717 Central Blvd
Bull Shoals, AR 72619
(870) 445-4227
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
717 Central Blvd
Bull Shoals, AR 72619
Vera Widmer Obituary
Vera Widmer

Bull Shoals, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Vera Widmer of Bull Shoals, Arkansas, will be 10AM Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Kirby & Family Funeral Home in Bull Shoals, Arkansas with Celebrant Heather Marsalis officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery.

Vera passed away March 5, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 68. She was born May 19, 1951, in Bremen, Germany, the daughter of Radomir and Maria "Gisela" Koch Nikic. She married Raymond Widmer on July 3, 1993 in Illinois. Vera lived in Bull Shoals, AR since moving from Bolingbrook, Illinois in1997 where she and Ray owned and operated the Dogwood Lodge Resort. She enjoyed fishing, camping, and bowling.

Vera is survived by her sons, William Fuenty of MO and Eric Fuenty of NY; daughter, Veronica Rankin of SC; sister, Nada Nikic of Bull Shoals, AR; grandchildren, Jake and Crystal Rankin, William and Joseph Fuenty; step-children, Donna Widmer of IL, and Andy (Angie) Widmer of MI and her beloved dog, Buddy.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Bull Shoals, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
