Flippin - Verl Shelton of Flippin, AR passed away on April 7, 2020 in Republic, MO. He was born on July 13, 1938 to Grace and Orfice Shelton. Verl was married to Dale Gay Gilliland of Yellville, AR, who proceeded him in death. Verl lived in Marion County for over 45 years.
Verl was a talented man. He was a barber for over 30 years. He was also a musician, being the lead-singer and rhythm guitar player of his own band, also for over 30 years. He recorded a record in the 70's and performed at many events, clubs and benefits throughout Arkansas and Missouri. He also loved the Ozark outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He won several fishing tournaments through the years. He also was a talented woodworker.
Verl is survived by his daughter, Vicki Cote (John) of St. Augustine, FL; son, Brandon (Melissa) of Republic, MO; grandchildren: Kristen Strobak, Devin Patrick, Brynnah Shelton, and Mia Shelton.
Due to the restrictions associated with the Coronavirus, there will not be a service. A memorial will be scheduled in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the American Liver Foundation.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020